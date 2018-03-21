Weather shifts Cumberland-Shawnee series to Thursday-Friday — Cumberland’s Caplinger named TSWA award winner

Saturday calls for a 100 percent chance of precipitation in Portsmouth with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30’s. Forecasts indicate only a 10 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid-to-upper 40’s, a much better chance to play the four-game series.

The teams are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. CDT on Thursday and likely 10 a.m. on Friday in the opening Mid-South Conference games of the year for both clubs.

Cumberland enters the series 20-3 overall this season and winners of 12 consecutive contests after a doubleheader sweep at Bryan College on Tuesday. The Phoenix have outscored their opponents, 140-57, this season, posting a .338 team batting average along with a 1.92 team ERA.

Cumberland’s Caplinger named TSWA award winner

NASHVILLE – Cumberland’s Kayley Caplinger was named the Softball Pitcher of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Tuesday for her performance for games March 12-18.

Caplinger posted a 3-0 mark with a 0.39 ERA, scattering 14 hits over 18 innings while allowing just one run. The Auburntown native tossed five innings versus Bethel University, giving up one run on five hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The freshman right-hander then pitched a four-hit shutout against Stillman College, striking out five while allowing four hits in a 2-0 victory. The next day she worked six scoreless frames versus the Tigers, giving up five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Caplinger holds a 9-1 mark with a 1.42 ERA in 11 starts covering 59 innings with 31 strikeouts and a .227 opponent batting average.