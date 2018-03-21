Kimble scores walk-off winner for Lebanon over Wilson Central

Central had just turned a 6-4-3 double play following a pinch-hit single by Carlie Fox. But Kimble began a new rally with a walk and stole second. Nagelhout’s smash off Kaylee Richetto’s glove went to the second baseman and Nagelhout beat the throw to first as Kimble never stopped running on what Lebanon’s scorekeeper ruled an error.

Richetto’s third double of the evening tied the score 5-5 in the top of the seventh. She hit a two-run double in the fifth and came home on one of Morgan Stokes’ two two-baggers as Central took a brief 4-2 lead.

Lebanon caught the Lady ‘Cats in the bottom of the fifth with two runs, one of which came on an RBI single by UT-Martin commit Anna Bennett. Casey Fox, Carlie’s freshman sister who singled home a tying run for a 1-1 deadlock in the second, homered in the sixth to put the Lady Devils up 5-4.

Nagelhout’s home run over the center-field fence in the fourth put Lebanon up 2-1.

Morgan Jones and Brizeida Chavez chipped in with a hit apiece for Lebanon.

Sydnee Richetto, Haylee’s freshman sister, had two singles and scored twice from Central’s leadoff spot.

Addison Fuller pitched the full seven innings for Lebanon, allowing nine hits and no walks while striking out seven as the Lady Devils, coming off a 3-4 spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Ala, pulled even for the season at 4-4.

Kaylee Richetto went the full 6 2/3 in the circle for Central, surrendering seven hits and two walks while fanning five as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 3-4.

Lebanon will play host to Gallatin at 6 p.m. Thursday in a district game following a 4:30 junior-varsity tilt. The Lady Devils’ rainout against Centennial from Monday has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 4. The return match with Wilson Central will be at WCHS on April 12 as the teams flipped sites.