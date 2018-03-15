DeKalb outscores Watertown 13-6

The visiting Lady Tigers scored six times in the top of the first inning and built a 7-3 lead midway through the third before Watertown drew to within 7-6 in the bottom half.

But DeKalb went deep twice during a four-run fifth inning and once in a two-run fifth as the host Tigerettes fell to 1-1 for the four-day-old season and in District 8-AA.

Watertown was outhit 19-9. Leadoff batter Abby Cooper singled twice and doubled, driving in two runs. Ashlea Dickens singled twice and drove in a run while Alicia House picked up an RBI.

House pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and took the loss. Zoe Baskin calmed DeKalb’s hitters down with three hits allowed in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Watertown will travel to Cookeville to compete in the Gordonsville Tournament on Friday and Saturday.