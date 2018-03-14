Tigerettes welcome themselves to new district with 16-1 win

The Tigerettes scored in all three innings, capped by an 11-run third as Watertown finished with 20 hits.

Veteran Alicia House held the Lady Lions to four hits in three innings.

Ridge Morgan drove in four runs on three hits, including a homer. House also homered and doubled as she had three hits. Leadoff batter Abby Cooper also cracked three hits, two of which were doubles. Emma Edwards singled three times while Ashlea Dickens drove in two runs on a double and a single.

McKenna George and Aaron Cherry each chipped in a pair of singles. Madi Hearn doubled and drove in two runs. Jada Moss added a single and a run batted in.

Watertown is scheduled to play host to another new district rival, DeKalb County, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.