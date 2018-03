Weather forecasts in Lebanon call for a 70-percent chance of rain on Friday and an 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday with thunderstorms, forcing the games to be moved up one day.

Cumberland swept Bethel University on Monday, defeating the Wildcats 8-4 and 11-4, picking up their sixth consecutive victory. The Phoenix begin Mid-South Conference play next week traveling to Shawnee State for a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday.