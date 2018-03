Cumberland was scheduled to play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. CT against the Knights, and there has been no makeup date at this time.

The Phoenix traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., over the weekend, defeating Edward Waters College in both games on Saturday, 7-1 and 12-1.

Cumberland will return to play on Sunday, playing host to Bethel University for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.