Friendship wins pair on Playday

The Lady Commanders jumped to an early 6-0 lead as Elizabeth Miller doubled and drove in two runs. Deshea Oakley singled in two runs and scored another. Kristen Smith, Gabby Lowe and Kennedy Scharfman each had a hit.

Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and five walks. Oakley surrendered two hits and two walks over 1 2/3 frames.

Friendship played twice last Saturday in the Lady Commander Playday, shutting out Donelson Christian 8-0 and overtaking Carroll-Oakland 5-3.

Smith struck out five DCA batters while allowing one hit before Oakley fanned four.

Seven Lady Commanders cross the plate in the second inning. Lowe doubled and drove in two rusn while Miller singled and doubled. Cloe Smith and Emmy Pitt each had a hit and an RBI. Kristen Smith also had an RBI. Emily Richerson, Alyson Stallworth, Lauren Ritter and Makaylee Montgomery each had a hit.

Carroll-Oakland jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning before Friendship scored four in the third.

Landry West had Friendship’s only hit and drove in a run. Miller also had an RBI. Kristen Smith gave up a hit and fanned four in a complete game.

Friendship played host to Gordonsviulle on Tuesday and will entertain Southside at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.