2018 season preview - pitchers/outfielders

Head coach Heather Stanfill sat down with GoCumberlandAthletics.com recently for an interview about her team, previewing players and positions for the upcoming season.

Today’s preview pitchers and outfielders, with a breakdown of infielders and catchers earlier in the week here.

Senior Kaitlin Kralj tossed nearly one-third of the innings for the Phoenix last season, logging 108.1 frames with 47 strikeouts in 27 appearances and 19 starts. She scattered eight hits and struck out 10 in a 3-0 victory over Midway University last season but was the unlucky loser on the staff in 2017, dropping seven one or two-run contests.

“Kaitlin threw a lot of innings last year. She actually probably threw longer in some games than she needed to. We just were stuck sometimes because our entire staff was such a crapshoot,” Stanfill said.

“She’s got some movement pitches that when they’re on, they’re good, and she’s not afraid to throw a screwball right in on somebody’s hands. Kaitlin will still throw a lot of innings, but I hope that we’re deep enough that when she does struggle or when people do start to hit her, we have someone who can come in and help her in those situations.”

Senior Alexa Snyder struck out 68 in 77.0 innings last season, compiling a 6-8 mark in 24 games with 16 starts. The righthander showed the ability to dominate at times but must be more consistent this year to fulfill the potential that she displayed in flashes during the 2017 campaign.

“The biggest thing that we talked to Alexa about was walks (42, most on the club last season). She had a strikeout per inning almost because she throws hard. Even when we played Campbellsville in the [conference] tournament, they could not catch up with her,” Stanfill said.

“Sometimes her rise ball screws and her screwball rises. If she can throw that hard and she can throw a pitch that they’re going to go after, we would really like to use her as a closer. She throws so much harder than anybody else we have and she works the mound so quickly compared to other people.

“We’ve never really had [a closer] in my time at Cumberland. I’ve been talking with [other pitching coaches] trying to figure out how we can keep her warm and how we work her arm. The biggest question is can she be consistent enough when she comes in and not walk people?”

A pair of newcomers will also see plenty of time in the circle this spring – freshman Kayley Caplinger (Auburntown, Tenn.) and junior Morgan Arndt (Lancaster, Calif.).

“Morgan was injured a lot over the fall. She battled elbow and wrist issues. She has a few mechanical issues that we’re trying to work on but I really think she is going to throw a lot of innings like Kaitlin. And with her, it’s also going to be about consistency, making sure that we aren’t walking a bunch of people.

“Kayley is not necessarily a strikeout pitcher, but she’s working hitters. She’s not going to walk a whole lot of people. She’s going to get ahead a lot. She’s very consistent. When she misses, she’s not going way off the plate. It’ll be interesting to see how she handles the mentality of it. We played MTSU [in the fall] and she did a phenomenal job, but she’s facing a different type of hitter.

“Overall I definitely think the pitching side is going to be better. I definitely see improvement, just in practice alone.”

Cumberland returns a pair of letterwinners in the outfield – junior Imani Torregano, who earned All-Mid-South Conference honors last season, as well as sophomore Taylor Woodring, a mainstay in centerfield during her freshman campaign.

“You’ve got to keep Imani’s bat in the lineup. Sometimes she’s not very comfortable defensively, but offensively, she’s just such a huge threat. She really puts pressure on the defense with her speed and she drove the ball better at times last season as well, which is something she needs to do more.

“Taylor’s arm is a lot stronger this year. During practices and scrimmages, she’s been able to get the ball all the way to where we need it to be. I don’t think she’s going to have that gun where she can throw somebody out at home from centerfield, but we’re trying to work some cuts in there so we can make that happen for her. She’s confident. She’s all over the outfield.”

Shelby Phelps, a freshman from Owensboro, Ky., will likely start the season in leftfield as the third outfielder for the Phoenix.

“I think Shelby will be solid defensively. She will make some mistakes a freshman and may not be as aggressive as I would like, but we’re working through that. She’s played some good competition in travel ball so she has experience against quality opponents.”

Several candidates will get a chance in the designated player role, including sophomore Shae Dunn, junior Callie Perkins and freshman Brice Dabbs as well as the team’s two catchers, Courtney Miles and Paola Del Valle.

“Shae Dunn hit over .300 for us last year. She did a pretty good job for us throughout the season,” Stanfill said. “She didn’t really do as well in the conference play, which is the only reason she wasn’t an all-conference player, but she handled [the DP position] pretty well. Both catchers can hit, so it will be interesting to see who can consistently fill that spot.

“Callie will also get a look at second base at times. She hit over .300 last season at Columbia State. And Brice has a chance to be a good hitter as well. She will have to make some adjustments to college pitching like Courtney did last season. She may also rotate at first base a little.”