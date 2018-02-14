Former Central star wins collegiate honor

The Trevecca junior earned her second career weekly conference honors (Feb. 2016) with a strong start to the season in the circle for the Trojans.

TNU was another participant in the Charger Chillout 2.0 hosted by Alabama-Huntsville and played four programs all from the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Powell dazzled in her first start of the spring, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against regional opponent UIndy. Despite a tough finish that included two defensive miscues to aid a Greyhounds walk-off rally, the junior fanned seven in 6.1 innings.

Both runs scored against her were unearned as she was tagged with a tough-luck loss.

She also started the next day against Southern Indiana and logged 2.1 innings against Missouri-St. Louis, racking up a combined seven more strikeouts.

In three appearances with a complete game, Powell turned in a 2.80 ERA with 14 punchouts in 15 frames. She held opponents to just a .154 batting average.