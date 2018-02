The DeKalb County High School product played in the TSSAA State Tournament during her freshman and sophomore campaigns, with the Tigers posting a 2-2 mark in 2016. She is the Vice President of the Spanish Club at DCHS as well.

She is the daughter of Bobby and Ann Raider. Bain joined Macey Milliken (Clarksville) and Caitlyn Griffin (Gordonsville) in this year’s recruiting class.