Registration for the 2018 Lebanon Girls Softball Association spring season for ages 4-14 is now open on the league’s website www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 and 27 at the LGSA clubhouse in Baird Park at 651 Cainsville Pike. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or phone Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.