Milliken is a three-year letterwinner for coaches Brian Rush and Joe Warren at Clarksville High School, garnering All-District honors as a freshman and sophomore for the Wildcats. She earned All-Area accolades as a sophomore and received a Student-Athlete Award of Merit each of her three seasons at CHS.

She is the daughter of Terry Milliken and Heather Walker. Milliken joined Caitlyn Griffin (Gordonsville) in this year’s recruiting class.