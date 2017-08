Ligon & Bobo wins LGSA 6U Parsons Award

Ligon & Bobo won the Lebanon Girls Softball Association’s 6-under Curt Parsons Memorial Sportsmanship award. Players are Paidleigh Guy, London Langford, Maile Morris, Lillie Plotts, Nataliyah Dowell, Olivia Edwards, Coraline Fisher, Gwendolyn Fisher, Makenna Guy, Adalynn Morris, Kinsley Schwend and Ensley Wood. Coaches are Ashley Guy, Amber Rowland and Lisa Williams.