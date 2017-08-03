logo

no avatar
Lebanon Girls Softball Association

LGSA all-stars

Submitted • Today at 9:30 AM

Members of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association 6-under all-star team are Raelynn Ashley, Ealyn Burton, Cami Dockins, Natalyah Dowell, Courtney Haley, Hadley Hays, MaKenna Guy, Makenna Lee, Cadence Malave, Carlie Maynard, Addey Morris, Malie Morris, Sadie Mosley, Madelyn Patton, Anna Kate Potter, Kensley Schwend, McKenzie Jo Thompson, Delaney Vaughn and Alivia Weir. Coaches are Courtney Ford and Rob Ashley.

Members of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association Team Lester 8-under all-stars are Emma Broomfield, Molly Followill, Lillian Fulton, Adilynn Harris, Olivia Lester, Aryanna McCarver, Analyn McKenzie, Harlie Phillips, Julianna Pruitt, Haven Risner, Avery Taylor and Alyssa Wood. Coaches are Amanda Lester, Marisja Wood and Eric Broomfield.

Members of the LGSA Team Fetcho 8-under all-stars are Sophie Bayes, Kate Bone, Callie Dillard, Teagan Fetcho, Jordan Hawkins, Waverly Head, Amiyah Hodge, Graycn Milliken, Kailyn Roberts, Reagan Schmitz, Abby Smith and Autumn Sweatt. Coaches are T.J. and Alissa Fetcho and Amanda Dillard.

