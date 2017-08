LGSA 14-under all-stars

Members of the Jeff Mason- and Judy Boyd-coached 14-under all-stars from the Lebanon Girls Softball Association are Julia Boyd, Annalee Gravely, Jazmyn Haney, Mallorie Harris, Lindsay Lasater, Kennadi Martin, Lou Mason, Gracie Netherton, Paige Potter, Hanna Short, Addison Theile and Jayce Yarbrough.