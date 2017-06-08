Mt. Juliet High School hires new softball coach

Knepp attended Kossuth High School in Mississippi, where she was a three-time all-county player and all-division athlete.

Upon graduation, Knepp went on to Northeast Mississippi Community College, where she continued to play. During her time at the school, Knepp received third team MACJC Honors as a freshman and first team conference honors her sophomore year. During the 2011-2012 season, Knepp helped lead the team to a runner-up finish.

In 2013, Knepp went on to pursue her degree at the University of North Alabama, where she helped lead the team to a 40-20 record and an appearance in the NCAA South Regional.

In her senior year of college, Knepp transferred to Blue Mountain College, where she continued to play while pursuing her degree in math education and was named an “All-American Scholar” athlete all four years of college.

Upon graduation, Knepp served as the assistant coach for Booneville High School. She and her staff lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-6 record, advancing into the third round of the playoffs.

Knepp said she’s excited to begin her new journey in Mt. Juliet.

“Being a former collegiate softball player and assistant coach, I’ve had the opportunity to play and work for some very successful programs,” she said.

“I look forward to growing and developing this team, not only into successful softball players, but young women as well.”

Team tryouts will be held June 21 and June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet High School softball field. Participants must have a current physical.