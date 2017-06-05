Terry Horne wins LGSA Finch Division

Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting won the Abbott Division with a 12-0 mark and also took the overall 10-under title.

The regular season ended Friday. The start of the league tournament was rained out Monday and has been pushed back to Tuesday.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 6, State Farm 5

Keeli Davis doubled for Terry Horne while Alyssa Horne struck out six.

Straight Shot 10, Adams Lawn Care 1

Emmy Pitt tripled and Laina Knight doubled twice as both drove in three Straight Shot scores. Halyee Brader had two singles and Harley Brader and Avery Haymans one each.

Allie Adams struck out three for Adams.

Montgomery Appraisal 10, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 7

Kelsey Haley, Mackenzie Harris and Morgan Stearman singled for Montgomery.

Grace Judd and Abby Marshall doubled while Panzie Chowning, Avery Sellars and Savannah Stacy singled for Ryan Stephens.

State Farm 11, Montgomery Appraisal 5

Makaylee Montgomery stole six bases for Montgomery.

Straight Shot 8, Lebanon Monument 4

Laina Knight drove in three Straight Shot scores on two triples and a double. Avery Haymans doubled as she, Haylee Brader, Maddye McKenzie and Emmy Pitt singled.

Annalise Meckenburg and Kylee Stafford homered and Aundrea Huddleston singled for Lebanon Monument. Meckenburg struck out seven batters.

Lebanon Monument 14, Vibe Auto 3

Aundrea Huddleston homered for Lebanon Monument while Annalise Meckenburg tripled and McKenzie Jordan doubled. Tramaria Nunley and Kylee Stafford each singled twice and Alma Garzia once. Meckenburg struck out seven batters.

Cassie Mofield singled as she and Lillly Kate Purnell tripled for Vibe while Lillie Huddleston doubled.

14-UNDER

Dick’s Sporting Goods 8, Superior 7

Gracie Netherton homered for Dick’s. Addison Thiele singled twice and Abbey Apple, Lindsey Lasater, Madison Newberry and Lexie Western once apiece.

Megan Burrow doubled for Superior while Taylor Haymans, Savannah Kennedy, Makayla Thompson and Morgan Harlin singled.

Bridgepoint 10, Blackwell Realty 6

Lou Mason doubled for Bridgepoint. Mallory Harris, Anna Leigh Gravely, Paige Potter and Chloe Ray each singled twice and Kennadi Martin, Julia Boyd and Zoe Ray once apiece.

Alexis Dekker and Jazmyn Haney each singled twice and Karlyn Race, Hanna Short, Akira Wooden and Jayce Yarbrough once apiece for Blackwell.

Final LGSA standings

6-under

Gypsy Jo’s 11-1

Spiral Systems 9-3

All Around Home Repair 2-9-1

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 1-10-1

8-under

Just Box It 12-0

Lester Digital 9-3

Milliken Roofing 5-7

Journey’s 3-9

Wilson Bank & Trust 1-11

10-under Abbott Division

*Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 12-0

Lebanon Monument 6-4

Vibe Auto 4-8

Adams Lawn Care 3-9

10-under Finch Division

Terry Horne, CPA 9-3

Jeff Gannon State Farm 8-4

Montgomery Appraisal Services 5-7

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 1-11

14-under

Bridgepoint 9-3

Superior Construction and Design 8-4

Dick’s Sporting Goods 5-7

Blackwell Realty 2-10

*Overall 10-under champion