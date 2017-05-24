Tuesday night LGSA results

10-UNDER

Adams Lawn Care 10, Vibe Auto 1

Liberty Hall singled while Allie Adams struck out seven batters for Adams.

Lebanon Monument 15, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 0

Annalise Meckenburg struck out seven in pitching a perfect game for Lebanon Monument. Kylee Stafford drove in three runs on two doubles. Chloe Harris and Aundrea Huddleston doubled while Madison Cash and McKenzie Jordan singled.

8-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 13, Wilson Bank 12

Abby Smith doubled twice and singled for Milliken. Haven Risner singled twice and Adilynn Harris once as both doubled twice. Gracyn Milliken singled twice and Sophie Bayes and Amiyah Hodge once each as all three doubled. Londen Bridgers and Lexi Simpson each singled three times and Jenny Yow once.

Analyn McKenzie tripled, doubled and singled for Wilson Bank while Julianna Pruitt doubled twice and singled. Labreion Kirkendoll singled twice and Markie Beaty, Molly Followill and Jadan Warmath once each as all four doubled. Avalyn Broach singled three times; Kloe Kamm, Addison Lattimore and Carolyn Natte each notched two singles and Rylee Rogers one.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 10, Ligon & Bobo 2

Cami Dockins singled twice and tripled for Gypsy Jo’s. Hadley Hays and Anniston Smith each singled twice as they and Carlie Maynard doubled. Hope Judd singled three times and Rachel Gaddes, Bella Mota, Essie Mae Shehane, Rylee Stanley, Alivia Weir and Ailee Weitzel once each.

Makenna Guy doubled and singled for Ligon & Bobo while Paisleigh Guy and Kinsley Schwend each singled twice and Nataliyah Dowell, Lillie Plotts and Ensley Wood once apiece.

Spiral Systems 8, All Around Home Repair 6

Courtney Haley drove in four Spiral runs on three singles and a double. Makenna Lee and Madelyn Patton singled as they and Cadence Malave doubled. Raelynn Ashley, Ealyn Burton and Sadie Mosley each singled twice and Alaysia Bennett and Kendra White once apiece.

Delaney Vaughn drove in three All Around runs on a double and a single while Ja’Ziyah Jackson doubled twice and singled. Kaelyn Carter, Anna Kate Potter and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson each singled three times, Jayla Wofford twice and Exzari’yah Cason-Bailey, Crimson Hicks and Ja’Myah Jackson once apiece.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. SEI

Bonnie Cobb-Cook doubled and singled for Smile Gallery. Kinley Ash, Adi Reece Davis, Bree Hickman, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville, Aleeyah Rummell and Makayla Williamson each singled twice.