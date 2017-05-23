Wilson County teams heavily represented in Spring Fling

But Wilson County’s delegation will begin swinging into action Wednesday morning in the Division II-A softball tournament at Starplex No.3 as Friendship Christian faces King’s Academy at 10 a.m. in a rematch of the last two state championship rounds. The loser will return at 4 p.m. Wednesday to face the loser of Tuesday’s Davidson Academy-Donelson Christian contest while the winners will meet Thursday morning.

The individual tennis tournaments will serve off Thursday during the 9 a.m. session at Old Fort Park. Mt. Juliet seniors Josh Walker and Dylan Chambers will battle White Station sophomore Neil Arora and freshman Takuma Walter while Wilson Central sophomore Michael Mercante takes on Siegel 10th-grader Husain Al-Zubaidi. In Division II, Friendship seniors Noah Baker and Sam Burrus will battle St. George’s seniors mark Clark and John Slater Mann.

First-round winners will advance to the semifinals in the 2 p.m. session.

Firing off in earnest Thursday will be the girls’ track and field meet at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Wilson Central freshman Zoe Vlk will compete in the discus at 11:30 a.m. Watertown senior Mya Huddleston, her school’s first state qualifer in track, will compete in the shot put at 12:15 p.m.

The only boys’ action Thursday will be the Class AAA pole vault finals at 2 p.m. featuring Mt. Juliet junior Cole Shea.

The girls will return to action with running events in the 3 p.m. session, including Mt. Juliet’s 4-by-800 relay, Lebanon junior Ashley Grimes in the 300 hurdles and Mt. Juliet sophomore Julia Karsten in the 800.

The boys will take over Friday. Lebanon senior Irvaughn Dewberry will compete in the high jump at noon.

Running events will go off at 3 p.m. with Wilson Central’s 4-by-800 relay leading off the action, followed by Mt. Juliet junior Brandon Karaim in the 110 hurdles. Later on, the Golden Bear 4-by-100 relay will swing into action. Wilson Central junior Baylor Franklin and senior John Elrod will compete against each other in the 800 while senior teammate Joel Barlow will wrap up the action in the 3,200.