Friday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Blackwell Realty 14, Dick’s Sporting Goods 10

Jazmyn Haney and Hanna Short singled for Blackwell.

Madison Newberry drove in three Dick’s runs on a double and single. Kyra Guess, Delisha Kirkendoll and Lexie Western each singled twice and Caroline Johnson, Lindsey Lasater, Addison Thiele and Sam Williams once apiece.

Superior 11, Bridgepoint Surveying 10

Taylor Haymans singled and drove in three runs, including the game-winner, for Superior. She also struck out two in four innings in the circle. Carolyn Allison cracked a two-run homer. Madison Collier and Morgan Harlin singled as they and Savannah Kennedy doubled. Megan Burrow and Emoni Jude singled.

Annalee Gravely tripled for Bridgepoint while Julia Boyd and Mallorie Harris doubled. Paige Potter drove in four runs as she, Kennadi Martin, McKenzie (Lou) Mason and Chloe Ray each singled twice and Madison Smith once.

10-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 15, Ryan Stephens 4

MaKenzie McElroy hit a two-run single for State Farm in the second inning. Bailey Shepard struck out four batters. Shepard, Reese Pottter, Kyla Scharfman and Kennedy Scharfman each stole six bases.

Vibe Auto 9, Lebanon Monument 8

Kylee Stafford tripled as she and McKenzie Jordan doubled for Lebanon Monument while Alma Garcia singled. Jordan struck out two batters in her first-ever complete game in the circle.

Straight Shot 10, Adams Lawn Care 2

Laina Knight struck out nine in three innings pitched while hitting a double at the plate for Straight Shot. Harley Brader, Maddye McKenzie, Emmy Pitt and Mikah Riggan singled.

Allie Adams struck out two for Adams.

Just Box It 16, Wilson Bank 2

Callie Dillard homered and doubled for Just Box It. Teagan Fetcho and Jordan Hawkins each had two singles and Mikayla Hubbard and Autumn Sweatt once apiece as all four doubled. Katie Bone, Emmy Lindsey, Colleena Ralston and Kailyn Roberts each singled twice and Baylin Cox and Cassi Hayes once apiece.

Molly Followill, Addison Lattimore, Analyn McKenzie and Carolyn Natte each singled twice and Marlie Beaty, Labreion Kirkendoll, Julianna Pruitt and Rylee Rogers once apiece for Wilson Bank.