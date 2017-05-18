Friendship returns to state

The Lady Commanders crushed West Region champion University School of Jackson 7-0 and 11-2 Thursday to sweep the best-of-3 sectional series.

Kennedy West fired a four-hitter in the first game with eight strikeouts. She almost duplicated her performance in the second game with six hits allowed and six punchouts.

Friendship used fast starts in both games, scoring four times in the first inning of the opener. The Lady Commanders had five runs in the first inning and three each in the second and fourth frames of the nightcap.

Hannah Alexander drove in four runs, including three in the first inning, in the opener. Annalise Jarnigan had three of Friendship’s 11 hits while Alexander and Riley Walker added two apiece.

Bayley West backed her sister with a three-run hit in the first inning of the nightcap. Walker also finished with three RBI in the game. Jarnigan and Bayley West each had three of Friendship’s 13 hits as the Lady Commanders climbed to 23-8.

The Division II-A state tournament will be played at Starplex No. 3. The four-team double-elimination will begin with one game at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the other first-round game set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Lady Commanders reached the finals the last two seasons, beating King’s Academy two years ago before losing to the Lady Lions last year, both in “if necessary” games.

Tigerettes, Lady Bears try to get to Boro from the road

Watertown and Mt. Juliet will try to join Friendship in Murfreesboro with one-game Division I sectionals at 5 p.m. today on the road.

The Tigers will travel to Whitwell in northern Marion County seeking their first state berth since 2002.

At the same time, Mt. Juliet will go to Granny White Park to take on host Brentwood. Lady Bruin coach Erica Powell grew up in Mt. Juliet and recently passed 300 victories in a career which began at her alma mater, Friendship.