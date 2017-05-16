Monday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Bridgepoint Surveying 10, Blackwell Realty 5

Mallorie Harris, McKenzie Lou Mason and Paige Potter doubled for Bridgepoint. Julia Boyd, Annalee Gravely and Kennadi Martin each singled twice and Allie Manning and Madison Smith once apiece.

Hanna Short tripled and singled for Blackwell. Jazmyn Haney had two singles and Jayce Yarbrough once.

Dick’s Sporting Goods 9, Superior 3

Delisha Kirkendoll singled as she and Gracie Netherton homered for Dick’s. Lindsey Lasater and Sam Williams singled.

Macy Scruggs singled twice and Madison Collier, Kailey Harvey and Taylor Haymans once each for Superior.

10-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 6, Vibe 3

Kyla Scharfman and Bailey Shepard singled as they and Reese Potter doubled for Jeff Gannon.

Lebanon Monument 9, Ryan Stephens 3

Annalise Meckenburg struck out nine batters for Lebanon Monument.

Grace Judd doubled for Ryan Stephens.

Straight Shot 12, Montgomery Appraisal 1

Maddye McKenzie homered and drove in three Straight Shot runs. Emmy Pitt singled twice and Harley Brader, Haylee Brader and Laina Knight once apiece. Knight struck out seven batters in three innings in the circle.

Kelsey Haley doubled for Montgomery.

8-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 15, Journey’s 10

Lexi Simpson doubled and Amiyah Hodge singled as both homered for Milliken. Sophie Bayes, Adilynn Harris and Abby Smith each singled twice and Jailyn Driver once as all four singled. Haven Risner singled twice and Londen Bridgers, Ky’Leigh Chandler, Gracyn Milliken and Payln Stephens once each.

Waverly Head singled twice, Neely Greer once as they and Emma Kate Hunter doubled for Journey’s. Reagan Schmitz singled three times, Aryanna McCarver and Bella Stafford twice each and Ashtyn Corley and Lindsay Denson once apiece.