Tigerettes trounce Clay County, return to Goodpasture for region final

The Tigerettes broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second inning and broke open a 5-2 game with four in the fourth and capped the evening with three in the seventh as they improved to 14-13 for the season and booked a trip to Goodpasture for a region final Wednesday afternoon. Gametime had not been established when the Tigerettes left Celina, but Goodpasture’s field does not have lights. Win or lose, Watertown will play in a sectional Friday.

No. 9 hitter Jada Moss was No. 1 in runs batted in with three on a pair of singles.

“I like having a hitter, a solid hitter, in the nine-hole I can depend on and get the job done and get us back to the top of the lineup,” Watertown coach Sarah Gentry said.

Alicia House scattered six hits in seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts for the Tigerettes.

Watertown finished with 12 hits and stole seven bases. Ashlea Dickens drove in two runs on three singles. Ridge Morgan hit a two-run double and Bailey Griffin an RBI triple out of two hits. Kaleigha Carter had two hits and Aaron Cherry one as each had an RBI. Emma Edwards added a single.