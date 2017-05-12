Mt. Juliet stayin' alive in district tourney

The Lady Bears trailed Portland 7-2 heading into the bottom of game’s final inning. Makayla Draper led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk. Zoe Hayes followed with a single to center. Stephanie Phelps punched hit and fouled out.

Lexi Stafford followed with a bunt, and Portland tried to force Draper out at third, but the tag was late, and the bases were loaded.

Cameryn Cernuto followed with a single to left that scored Draper. Kyli Biggs hit a roller to second, which was thrown away, allowing another run to score. Tiffany Carole hit a liner to outfield for an RBI to tie the game at 6-6.

Alyssa Costly hit a ball to second, but Portland’s fielder erred to allow the winning run to cross home.

“This is a young team,” said Mt. Juliet coach Brad Rowlett. We started three freshmen tonight. This team never got down, and they never quit. We'll go to the region next week and represent Mt. Juliet well.”

Portland jumped on Mt. Juliet in the first with one run off a tired Costley, who threw 41 innings throughout the week.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Draper got Mt. Juliet on the board with a two-run homer to cut Portland's lead to 3-2.

Portland came right back in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs to take a 6-2 lead.

The two teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon High School to decide the District 9-AAA tournament championship.

Ronnie Tucker contributed to this report.

Mt. Juliet shuts out Hendersonville to avoid elimination

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet’s Alyssa Costly pitched a complete game shutout against Hendersonville in the final elimination game to lead the Lady Bears to a 3-0 win and ticket to the District 9-AAA championship game against Portland on Friday night at Vol State.

Mt. Juliet burst open the scoreless game in the fourth inning led by Kyli Biggs’ RBI single to score Lexi Stafford, who drew a walk. Tiffany Carole followed with another RBI single to score Cameryn Cernuto, who singled.

Costly led off the fifth with a double. After a sacrifice bunt to third, Zoe Hayes singled to score the final run.

Mt. Juliet ousts Wilson Central to stay alive in district tourney

GALLATIN — A two-run throwing error broke a fifth-inning tie and lifted Mt. Juliet to a 3-2 win over Wilson Central in the District 9-AAA loser’s bracket Thursday night at Vol State.

The season ended for Central at 24-16-1 while Mt. Juliet advanced to Friday’s 5 p.m. loser’s bracket final against Hendersonville, a 15-7 loser to Portland in the winner’s bracket final earlier Thursday.

Portland, the No. 7 seed, will await the Mt. Juliet-Hendersonville winner at 7 p.m. Friday with both advancing to next week’s Region 5-AAA tournament. Mt. Juliet is the highest remaining seed at No. 2 while Hendersonville is No. 5.

Central, seeded fourth, jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Claire Smith was hit by a pitch and Brooke Pfefferle walked. After Smith stole third, Pfefferle got in a rundown and Smith swiped home.

Mt. Juliet tied the score in the second when Makayla Draper singled to center field, stole second and scored on Lexi Stafford’s single to center.

Central loaded the bases in the third but were turned away when Pfefferle lined out to right.

Pinch-hitter Zoe Hayes singled to center in the fifth. Camryn Cernuto’s bunt single was thrown away, putting runners on second and third. After Kaylee Richetto relieved Ashley Foster in the circle, a fielder’s choice resulted in an out at the plate. Burt Alyssa Costley’s grounder was thrown away for a 3-1 Lady Bear lead.

The Lady Wildcats had one more life left in the seventh as they loaded the bases. Smith’s liner to center was caught for a sacrifice fly to score Laney Tucker. Alaina Morris hit a ground to shortstop which resulted in interference being called on the runner, ending the game.

Foster pitched four innings-plus, allowing five hits, to take the loss.

Costley worked the full seven innings for the win, scattering six hits.