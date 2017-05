The Lady Wildcats led 1-0 before blowing the game open with four scores in the top of the seventh. DCA outhit Friendship 5-3.

Friendship will travel to West Tennessee next week to take on the West Region champion in a best-of-3 series with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The Lady Commanders had to travel west as a No. 4 two years ago, won on the road and captured the Division II-A state championship.