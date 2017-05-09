Tigerettes roll past Red Boiling Springs

The Tigerettes broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the third inning and got the other nine in the fourth as they finished with 11 hits.

Alicia House allowed two hits in three innings before Sydney Murrell worked a hitless third for the Tigerettes.

Watertown will play in the loser’s bracket final at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the 7 p.m. championship round (a game moved up from Thursday).

Ridge Morgan drove in three runs on a double and single while leadoff batter Kaleigha Carter singled twice and tripled while scoring three times. Bailey Griffin and McKenna George each drove in two runs on a pair of singles. Ashlea Dickens and Jada Moss picked up a pair of RBI apiece without a hit.