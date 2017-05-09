Monday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Bridgepoint Surveyors 2, Dick’s Sporting Goods 1

Julia Boyd, Madison Smith and Mallory Harris each had two singles and Paige Patton one for Bridgepoint.

Madison Newberry drove in Dick’s’ run while Gracie Netherton doubled. Emma Blair struck out seven batters.

Superior 4, Blackwell Realty 2

Savannah Kennedy doubled and Kailey Harvey singled for Superior. Taylor Haymans struck out four in two innings.

Alexis Dekker, Mya Kees and Jessica Rockhill singled for Blackwell.

10-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 18, Adams Lawn Care 5

Kaylee Harlin doubled as she, Cadence Logue and Kyla Scharfman homered for State Farm. Kennedy Scharfman tripled while Abby Gannon doubled. Bailey Shepard struck out six.

Maci Hodge singled for Adams while Allie Adams struck out four.

Straight Shot 10, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 5

Laina Knight homered and drove in three runs for Straight Shot while Haylee Brader doubled and Harley Brader, Abby Brinkley, Takisa Hastings and Avery Haymans singled. Knight struck out six in two innings.

Sarah Adams pitched her first game for Ryan Stephens.

Montgomery Appraisal 11, Lebanon Monument 6

Makyla Crutchfield homered and singled for Montgomery while Makaylee Montgomery tripled. Kelsey Haley, Mackenzie Harris, Jaden Harris and Addy Lindsey singled.

Aundrea Huddleston and Kylee Stafford doubled for Lebanon Monument while Rylee Hale, Emma Hausler, Olivia Mae See and Ainsley Wooldridge singled. Annalise Meckenburg struck out 11 and walked one.

Terry Horne CPA 5, Vibe Auto 4

Adeline Smith homered and singled while Alyssa Horne pitched for Terry Horne.

Zoe Lawrence doubled and singled for Vibe while Cassie Mofield singled twice and Haihley Ballard, Julianna Haynes and Lillie Huddleston once each.