Central ousts top-seed Beech in two

The Lady Wildcats scored four times in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead and Ashley Foster pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win before Kaylee Richetto worked the final 2 1/3 for the save. The duo combined to allow 10 hits as Central advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game against the Portland-Lebanon loser with a 23-15-1 record.

First-inning singles by Claire Smith and Richetto staked Central to an early 1-0 lead.

Beech tied the game in the bottom of the first on an error and took a 2-1 lead in the third on three singles.

Laney Tucker walked in the Central fourth and pinch-hitter Morgan Stokes was hit by a pitch. An error scored Tucker for a 2-2 tie. Another error scored the go-ahead run. Alaina Morris’ groundout made it 4-2 and Richetto’s single to right opened a three-run margin.

Two singles and a groundout brought the Lady Buccaneers within 5-3 in the fourth.

Two errors, a single and a sacrifice fly opened the Lady Wildcat lead to 7-3 in the sixth.