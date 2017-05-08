Friendship wins region opener, clinches sectional berth

The Lady Commanders scored in all six of their at-bats as they advanced to the semifinal against Davidson Academy at 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday at King’s Academy in Seymour. They also secured a sectional berth with a 21-8 record as Friendship will play at least three more games.

Riley Walker homered in the third inning and drove in three runs after Bayley West went deep in the second and finished with two RBI from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. West also doubled as she had three of Friendship’s 14 hits.

Brooke Jones belted a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Kennedy West came off the bench to drive in two runs. Brooke Eakes and Hannah Alexander each added a pair of singles. Brice Dabbs doubled.

Kendal Kelsh pitched four innings for the win, allowing both Ezell runs (one earned) on four hits. Kennedy West allowed one hit over the final two innings.