Central falls into 9-AAA loser’s bracket 3-2

The Lady Commandos scored an unearned run in the first inning. A two-run homer by Alex Beavers made it 3-0 in the third.

Only three Lady Wildcats reached base through four innings.

Brooke Pfefferle reached on an infield single and Kaylee Richetto walked in the Central sixth. An Alaina Morris sacrifice bunt was followed by Eboni Jordan’s ground single past the second baseman to pull Wilson Central to within 3-2.

Claire Smith singled with one out in the Central seventh. But Richetto’s two-out fly ball was caught in deep right field to end the game as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 22-15-1 for the season and into a loser-out game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park against top-seed Beech, which was upset by Gallatin on Monday.

Mattei allowed six hits and a walk while hitting a batter.

Ashley Foster pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to take the loss before Richetto came in to finish.