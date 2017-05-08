Central falls into 9-AAA loser’s bracket 3-2

The Lady Commandos scored an unearned run in the second inning. A two-run homer by Alex Beavers made it 3-0 in the third.

Only three Lady Wildcats reached base through four innings.

Brooke Pfefferle reached on an infield single and Kaylee Richetto walked in the Central sixth. An Alaina Morris sacrifice bunt was followed by Eboni Jordan’s ground single past the second baseman to pull Wilson Central to within 3-2.

Claire Smith singled with one out in the Central seventh. But Richetto’s two-out fly ball was caught in deep right field to end the game as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 22-15-1 for the season and into a loser-out game Tuesday at Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park against top-seed Beech, which was upset by Gallatin on Monday.

Mattei allowed six hits and a walk while hitting a batter.

Ashley Foster pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to take the loss before Richetto came in to finish.

Gordonsville comes from behind to walk-off Watertown 5-4

WATERTOWN — A seemingly comfortable Watertown lead vanished in the final innings as Gordonsville rallied for a 5-4 win in the District 8-A tournament Monday night.

The host Tigerettes built a 4-0 lead through three innings. But Gordonsville, the higher seed and, thus, the “home” team came back with a run in the fifth and two each in the sixth and seventh to walk off to the winner’s bracket final against Goodpasture at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Watertown will play for its season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Red Boiling Springs.

Watertown outhit Gordonsville 10-6 as Ridge Morgan had three singles. Ashlea Dickens doubled as she and Bailey Griffin each had two hits.

Alicia House got the two outs in the seventh but took the loss after starter Sydney Murrell worked the first six.