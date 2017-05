The Lady Saints will play in the semifinals Thursday against top-seed and defending state champion King’s Academy at Friendship Christian on Thursday with a tentative game time of 6 p.m., though the start could be moved up. They also secured a berth in next week’s East-Middle Region tournament.

Caitlyn Smith struck out four in three innings to pick up the win before Sam Clarke fanned two over the final two frames. They combined to allow four hits while Mt. Juliet Christian collected 14 hits.