Lady Bears beat Central, take No. 2 seed

The Lady Bears, 19-13 overall, pulled even with Beech at 11-3 in the district, but lost the runs-allowed tiebreaker to the Lady Buccaneers. Central slipped to 22-14-1 and 9-5, tied with Lebanon for fourth. But the Lady Devils, who run-ruled the Lady Wildcats last week, got the No. 3 seed based on runs allowed while WCHS got fourth.

But the first-round matchups for Monday are set. Lebanon will play host to Station Camp, Wilson Central will be home for Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet will entertain Portland and Beech will welcome Gallatin. Mt. Juliet’s game will be at 6 p.m. The other game times weren’t known.

The double-elimination tournament will shift to Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park on Tuesday. Once the eight-team field is whittled to four, it will finish at Vol State.

Alyssa Costley kept the Lady ‘Cats in check to three hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four.

Central’s run was unearned but did give the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Morgan Stokes singled and advanced on an error. Her pinch-runner, Gracie Hill, advanced on a passed ball and scored on Paige Robinson’s groundout to first.

Kaylee Richetto allowed four hits, a walk and two hit batters while striking out three for Central.

Mt. Juliet tied the score in the fifth when Savannah Cole was hit by a pitch and advanced on Lexi Stafford’s sacrifice bunt. Cole scored on an errant throw on another bunt.

Molly Back singled to center field to open the Lady Bear sixth and advanced on Stafford’s sacrifice bunt. Makayla Draper’s single to right put Mt. Juliet in front.

Tyffany Cargile homered to center field in the seventh.

Alaina Morris’ infield single to shortstop brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. But Costley kept the Lady ‘Cats right there.