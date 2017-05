The Lady Cougars scored a run in the first inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the third and three in the fourth. Watertown starter Alicia House pitched into the fourth, allowing seven runs (five earned) before turning the ball over to Sydney Murrell, who finished up.

Watertown was held to two hits, singles by McKenna George and Ashlea Dickens. Amber Wright scored in the fourth on Lauren Webster’s RBI.