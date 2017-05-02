Beech beats Lebanon to clinch 9-AAA top seed

The Lady Buccaneers wiped out a 1-0 Lebanon lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and blew the game open with four in the fifth against Anna Smallwood.

At 11-3, Beech will be the top seed while Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon are in play for the 2-4 seeds. All four will be in the top four and play host to first-round tournament games Monday. Mt. Juliet will visit Wilson Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday to unlock that part of the puzzle.

The district meeting will be held Friday and teams will be making up games until then. The tournament will shift to Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park next Tuesday and, once the eight-team field is cut to four, to Vol State.

Anna Bennett singled in the Lebanon first, stole second base, moved to third on Megan Jaselskis’ flyout to right field and scored on Brianna Nagelhout’s fielder’s choice.

Bennett later doubled and Brittany Harris and Madi Kimble singled to round out Lebanon’s four-hit attack as the Lady Devils dropped to 16-15-1 for the season and 9-5 in the district.