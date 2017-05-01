Lady Bears beat Lebanon for 9-AAA lead

The Lady Devils led 2-1 going into the sixth when Camryn Cernuto smacked a two-run double and Kyli Biggs an RBI single as Mt. Juliet improved to 18-13 for the season and 10-3 in the district.

Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Beech began the day tied atop the standings with Wilson Central, which played a double header at Station Camp on Monday, a game back at 8-4. Lebanon will visit Beech at 5 p.m. Tuesday to close the regular season and the Lady Bears will go to Wilson Central 24 hours later.

Regardless, the top four have clinched first-round home games for the district tournament this weekend.

Alyssa Costley, who cracked an RBI single in the first, held Lebanon to six hits.

Megan Jaselskis scored on a first-inning passed ball to put Lebanon up 1-0 before Anna Bennett blasted a home run to center field in the fifth.

Anna Smallwood surrendered four runs in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss as the Lady Devils dropped to 16-14-1, 9-4.

Cernuto, Tyffany Cargile and Molly Back doubled and singled for Mt. Juliet while Savannah Cole doubled. Biggs and Abby Barnes each banged out two singles and Lexi Stafford one.

Aaryn Grace Lester doubled for the Lady Devils. Jaselskis singled twice and Bailey Lasater and Madi Kimble once each.