House walked one and struck out one in the Tigerettes’ regular-season finale.

Watertown scored single runs in the third and sixth innings before breaking the game open in the seventh.

Bailey Griffin drove in two Tigerette runs on a double and a single while Amber Wright also doubled and single. Ashlea Dickens doubled as Watertown finished with eight hits.

After the District 8-A play in game later this week, Watertown is scheduled to host the remainder of the tournament next week.