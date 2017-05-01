Friday night LGSA results

Results from Friday night’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:

10-UNDER

Lebanon Monument 11, Adams Lawncare 0

Annalise Meckenburg pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight batters for Lebanon Monument. McKenzie Jordan singled as she, Meckenburg, Chloe Harris and Aundrea Huddleston doubled. Madison Cash, Alma Garcia, Rylee Hale, Olivia Mae See and Ainsley Wooldridge singled.

Allie Adams struck out five for Adams.

8-UNDER

Journey’s 11, Milliken Roofing 10

Aryanna McCarver homered and doubled for Journey’s while Reagan Schmitz doubled twice and singled. Neely Greer and Waverly Head singled as she, Ashtyn Corley and Makenzi Ellis doubled. Bella Stafford singled three times, Nora Rogers twice and Lindsay Denson and Emma Kate Hunter once each.

Adilynn Harris doubled as she and Jenny Vow tripled for Milliken. Lexi Simpson and Abby Smith each singled twice and Amiyah Hodge and Haven Risner once apiece as all four doubled. Sophie Bayes singled three times, Gracyn Milliken twice and Jailyn Driver once.

Just Box It 15, Wilson Bank 6

Callie Dillard homered, tripled and singled for Just Box It while Teagan Fetcho singled three times and homered. Jordan Hawkins tripled as she, Mikayla Hubbard, Kailyn Roberts and Autumn Sweatt each singled three times. Kate Bone, Baylin Cox, Colleena Ralston and Alayna Scott singled twice apiece.

Jadan Warmath doubled for Wilson Bank while Molly Followill, Labreion Kirkendoll, Carolyn Natte and Julianna Pruitt each singled twice and Marlie Beaty, Avalyn Broach and Addison Lattimore once.

6-UNDER

Spiral Systems 10, Ligon & Bobo 4

Makenna Lee homered and singled for Spiral. Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Madelyn Patton singled as they, McKenzie Lockwood and Kacie Rose doubled. Raelynn Ashley, Ealyn Burton, Courtney Haley and Cadence Malave each singled twice and Sadie Mosley and Kendra White once apiece.

Coraline Ash, Gwendolyn Ash, Olivia Edwards, Makenna Guy, Adalynn Morris and Kinsley Schwend each singled twice for Ligon & Bobo and Nataliyah Dowell, Tatum Estes, Paisleigh Guy, London Langford and Maile Morris once apiece.

Gypsy Jo’s 6, All Around Home Repair 5

Carlie Maynard tripled and singled for Gypsy Jo’s. Hadley Hays had two singles and Cami Dockins one as both doubled. Halle Bond, Bella Mota, Anniston Smith, McKenzie Jo Thompson, Alivia Weir and Ailee Weitzel singled.

Kaelyn Carter tripled and Sarah Jane Porter doubled for All Around. Anna Kate Potter and Delaney Vaughn each singled twice and Ansleigh Gray, Crimson Hicks, Ja’Myah Jackson Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Kaylee Anne Tomlinson and Jayla Wofford once apiece.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. Cedarstone Bank

Kinley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Bonnie Cobb-Cook, Adi Reece Davis, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kensley Nieves, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville, Aleeyah Rummell and Makayla Williamson each singled twice for Smile.

Hadleigh Gant, Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Karleigh Hollis, Morgan McCauley, Raelynn Parsley, Leiah Rush, Stella Scott, Aubrey Smith, Ellison Smith, Anna Tyree and Ellie Webb each singled twice for Cedarstone.