Miscues end season for CU

Georgetown (33-13) advances to take on Shawnee State in another elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central Time, while Cumberland ends its season with the loss.

Morton (11-2) allowed two runs in the first inning but escaped without further damage after the Phoenix (17-33-1) loaded the bases with no outs. The righthander gave up just two hits over the next five innings while her teammates chipped away and eventually took the lead. She allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

An error and a sacrifice fly by Kara Howard helped Georgetown tie the game in the third and two more errors by the Phoenix aided in the Tigers scoring twice more in the fifth to take the lead for good. A single by Hannah Howes plated an insurance run for Georgetown in the sixth.

Cumberland starter Kaitlin Kralj gave up two unearned runs in four hits, striking out two, and did not factor in the decision. Nicole Pratt (0-4) suffered the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits in two frames of work.

Cumberland scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and could have had more. Tyra Graham led off with a double to leftcenter and Imani Torregano walked before a beautiful bunt single by Jocelyn Hernandez loaded the bases with no outs.

With one out Kassydi Montgomery doubled to rightcenter, plating a pair, but Morton got a popout and a strikeout to end the inning without any further damage.

Georgetown plated a pair of unearned runs in the third to tie the game, starting with a bunt single in front of the plate by Howes. Cassidy Janes singled to left, but Kralj struck out Chaselyn Allgeier and induced a ground ball to short by Chalsea Osborn, but the flip to second was dropped by Andrea Enriquez and the ball bounced into rightfield, allowing a run to score.

Howard’s sacrifice fly to center pushed across Janes, knotting the contest at two.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth thanks to a pair of Cumberland errors.

Osborn singled to rightcenter with two outs and Howard’s line drive to right was dropped by Shelby Pritchard. Osborn scored on the play and Sydney Goyette then singled to short right. The ball was bobbled and Howard scored all the way from first, giving the Tigers a 4-2 advantage.

Georgetown added an insurance run in the sixth when Allison Watson dumped a leadoff single into short rightcenter and went to second on Morton’s sacrifice bunt. Howes then singled up the middle, plating Watson for a 5-2 Tigers lead.

In the seventh Enriquez singled to rightcenter to leadoff and went to second when Howes kicked the ball to the fence. She went to third on a groundout by Gianna Abatti and scored on Torregano’s single to center, but Hernandez grounded out to end the contest.