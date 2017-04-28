Jeff Gannon, Terry Horne, Just Box It, Lester, Gypsy Jo’s, Spiral Systems LGSA winners

10-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 10, Montgomery Appraisal 7

Kennedy Scharfman drove in five Jeff Gannon runs on a homer and a single while Grayce Gravely tripled. Reese Potter produced a pair of singles and Macayla Moss and Kyla Scharfman one apiece. Bailey Shepard struck out eight.

Makyla Crutchfield, Kelsey Haley, Mackenzie Harris and Addalyn Hulse each had two singles and Jaden Harris, Madalyn Kennedy, Addy Lindsey, Makaylee Montgomery, Bailey Stewart and Elizabeth Velsor one each for Montgomery.

Terry Horne, CPA 8, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 6

Zakiyah Brooks singled for Terry Horne.

Panzie Chowning singled for Ryan Stephens.

8-UNDER

Just Box It 15, Journey’s 1

Callie Dillard homered twice and singled for Just Box It while Teagan Fetcho singled twice and doubled. Kate Bone, Jordan Hawkins and Kailyn Roberts each singled three times; Emmy Lindsey, Colleena Burton and Autumn Sweatt twice apiece and Baylin Cox, Mikayla Hubbard and Alayna Scott once each.

Reagan Schmitz tripled as she, Lindsay Denson, Waverly Head, Aryanna McCarver and Bella Stafford singled for Journey’s.

Lester Digital 12, Milliken Roofing 6

Alyssa Wood hit for the cycle - home run, triple, double and single - for Lester while Harlie Phillips singled twice and homered. Courtney Bruce came close with a double and single as she and Olivia Lester tripled. Lillian Fulton doubled twice. Ava Felts singled twice and Marleigh Gray and Avery Taylor once apiece. Fulton and Phillips turned a triple play in the third inning.

Adilynn Harris had a pair of doubles for Milliken. Haven Risner singled twice and Abby Smith once as both doubled. Amiyah Hodge had three singles; Sophie Bayes, Lexi Simpson and Payln Stephens two each and Gracyn Milliken one.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 12, Ligon & Bobo 0

Carlie Maynard managed three doubles (driving in five runs) while Cami Dockins doubled twice and singled and Alivia Weir and Ailee Weitzel doubled for Gypsy Jo’s. Hadley Hays had three singles, Essie Mae Shehane two and Hope Judd, Bella Mota, Anniston Smith and McKenzie Jo Thompson one each.

Spiral Systems 8, All Around Home Repair 4

McKenzie Lockwood singled as she and Makenna Lee doubled for Spiral. Raelynn Ashley, Ealyn Burton, Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Madelyn Patton each singled twice and Alivia Lattimore, Sadie Mosley and Kenarq White once apiece.

Ansleigh Gray doubled and singled for All Around. Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Anna Kate Potter, Delaney Vaughn and Jayla Wofford each singled twice and Kaelyn Carter, Crimson Hicks, Monroe Martin, Sarah Jane Porter and Kaylee Ann Tomlinson once apiece.