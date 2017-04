Kristen Smith singled twice and scored for the Lady Commanders while Mattie Smith singled, stole two bases and scored. Deshea Oakley reached on a bunt single. Frankie McDaniel and Emmy Pitt each drove in a run.

Friendship played at Cannon County on Friday. The Lady Commanders will be at Winfree Bryant on Monday and are planning an Eighth-Grade Night for either Tuesday or Wednesday to end the season.