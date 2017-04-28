Campbellsville scores late, sends Phoenix to opening round loss

Cumberland will play its second game of the day at 5:00 p.m. against the loser of the Georgetown College and University of the Cumberlands game at Buchanon Park.

Tory Humphrey’s single to center field scored home Madison Mudd for the first run of the game in the sixth inning. A two-run double for Brianna Scott brought across Humphrey and Brittany Rippy for a 3-0 advantage. Rebecca Miller’s double to left field drove in the final two runs for the Tigers extending their lead 5-0.

Errors played in Cumberland’s favor in the seventh inning as Shae Dunn reached on an error and Kassydi Montgomery and Jocelyn Hernandez scored on the play to pull within three, 5-2 before Campbellsville closed out the game for the victory.

Hernandez went 1-for-3 and added a run and Taylor Woodring drew one walk for the squad. Alexa Snyder allowed four runs, four hits and struck out five in six innings of work. Kinsey Wilder tossed one inning in relief, allowing one hit and one run.

Scott collected one hit, one run and two RBIs for the Tigers and Miller added one hit and two RBIs. Rachel Denkin picked up her sixth win of the season, allowing just one hit on one run in six innings. Neely Quint closed out the game, allowing one run in one inning.

Neither team scored a run for the first five innings until Mudd’s single to the shortstop sparked a five-run inning for the Tigers. Rippy singled to left center with one out, advancing Mudd to second. Humphrey singled to center field to score in the first run of the day. Scott ripped a two-run double to left field to plate Humphrey and Rippy for a 3-0 lead.

Cumberland’s Wilder came in to pitch with one out in the inning and Miller’s double to left field was all the Tigers needed to bring across Aldridge and Scott for the 5-0 advantage. Wilder struck out pinch hitter Alexis Smith for the final out of the inning.

Hernandez singled up the middle to start the seventh and Shelby Prichard grounded out to the pitcher, moving Hernandez to second. Montgomery reached on a throwing error, helping advance Hernandez to third.

Tessa Tomaselli grounded out to the shortstop and Montgomery took second on the play, and Hernandez stayed at third. Dunn reached on an error and both Hernandez and Montgomery came home to cut the Phoenix deficit to three, 5-2. Kayala Hoppenjans grounded out to third base, as Campbellsville secured the victory.