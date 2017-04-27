Just Box It, Lester, Spiral Systems, Gypsy Jo’s post LGSA wins

8-UNDER

Just Box It 18, Milliken Roofing 3

Callie Dillard singled twice and tripled for Just Box It while Mikayla Hubbard doubled and singled. Teagan Fetcho, Jordan Hawkins, Emmy Lindsey, Kailyn Roberts and Autumn Sweatt each singled three times; Kate Bone, Baylin Cox, Cassi Hayes and Colleena Ralston twice apiece and Alayna Scott once.

Haven Risner singled as she, Londen Bridgers, Ky’Leigh Chandler and Jenny Yow doubled for Milliken. Payln Stephens singled twice and Sophie Bayes, Gracyn Milliken and Abby Smith once apiece.

Lester Digital 17, Wilson Bank 6

Alyssa Wood homered, tripled and doubled for Lester. Ava Felts and Harlie Phillips singled as they and Olivia Lester each doubled twice. Emma Broomfield, Lillian Fulton and Avery Taylor each singled three times, Courtney Bruce and Marleigh Gray twice apiece and Amelia Friedhof and Robby Noel once each.

Addison Lattimore singled as she and Labreion Kirkendoll doubled for Wilson Bank. Kloe Kamm and Julianna Pruitt each singled twice and Marlie Beaty, Molly Followill, Analyn McKenzie, Carolyn Natte, Rylee Rogers and Jadan Warmath once apiece.

6-UNDER

Spiral Systems 8, All Around Home Repair 2

Sadie Mosley singled twice and homered for Spiral. Raelynn Ashley singled as she and McKenzie Lockwood doubled. Alaysia Bennett, Courtney Haley and Kacie Rose each singled twice and Ealyn Burton, Makenna Lee, Cadence Malave and Madelyn Patton once apiece.

Kaelyn Carter and Delaney Vaughn each singled twice and Ja’Myah Jackson and Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Kaylee Anne Tomlinson and Jayla Wofford once apiece for All Around.

Gypsy Jo’s 15, Ligon & Bobo 8

Cami Dockins tripled twice while Hadley Hays tripled and doubled for Gypsy Jo’s. Halle Bond, Hope Judd, Carlie Maynard, McKenzie Jo Thompson and Alivia Weir doubled and singled. Bella Mota singled twice and Rachel Gaddes, Essie Mae Shehane and Ailee Weitzel once apiece.

Olivia Edwards homered and singled for Ligon & Bobo. Kinsley Schwend doubled and Nataliyah Dowell singled as they, Makenna Guy and Maile Morris tripled. Gwendolyn Ash and Paisleigh Guy doubled while Tatum Estes singled.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. SEI

Adi Reece Davis had her first hit off a coach-pitch as she, Kinley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Bonnie Cobb-Cook, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kenslie Nieves, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville, Aleeyah Rummell and Makayla Williamson each singled twice for Smile Gallery.