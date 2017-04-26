CU set to face Campbellsville in MSC Championships

The Phoenix lost to Campbellsville 5-0 in the first game of the series and the squad scored two runs late in the sixth inning of the second game of the doubleheader to pull within one run but could not complete the comeback dropping a 5-4 decision at Campbellsville in March.

The two teams faced each other again in April and Kayala Hoppenjans’ one-run single tied the game at three but Campbellsville plated two runs in the fourth for a 5-3 victory. A nine-run first inning for the Tigers sent them to a 13-0, five-inning win to complete the series sweep over Cumberland.

The Tigers head into the tournament as the No. 2 seed taking on the seventh-seeded Phoenix.

Six softball players earn Academic All-MSC recognition

Six Cumberland softball players were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference on Wednesday, as announced by the league office before the conference tournament begins this weekend in Bowling Green, Ky.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above. A total of 54 student-athletes were honored from seven league institutions, with the University of the Cumberlands leading all schools with 13, followed by Lindsey Wilson with 12 and Shawnee State with nine.

Kaitlin Kralj leads the Phoenix players with a 3.72 GPA in Health and Human Performance, while Kayala Hoppenjans holds a 3.62 in Health and Human Performance and Kinsey Wilder carries a 3.53 in Child Growth and Learning. Kassydi Montgomery has a 3.45 in Psychology, Gianna Abatti carries a 3.44 in Psychology and Jocelyn Hernandez posts a 3.31 in Health and Human Performance.

2017 Softball Academic Mid-South Conference

Gianna Abatti – 3.44, Psychology

Jocelyn Hernandez – 3.31, Health and Human Performance

Kayala Hoppenjans – 3.62, Health and Human Performance

Kaitlin Kralj – 3.72, Health and Human Performance

Kassydi Montgomery – 3.45, Psychology

Kinsey Wilder – 3.53, Child Growth and Learning