Lady Wildcats hammer Hendersonville on Senior Night

Claire Smith drove in three runs on four hits while fellow senior Brooke Pfefferle had three hits and Kaylee Richetto two as each had two RBI. Kenzie Meador managed two hits as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 18-12-1, for the season and 5-3 in the district going into Wednesday’s trip to Drakes Creek Park for a makeup game against the same Lady Commandos.

Smith tripled on the first pitch of the first inning and scored on Pfefferle’s single to right field.

Four Lady Wildcats scored in the second as Laney Tuycker and senior Paige Robinson singled. Smith’s second triple, to right, made it 3-0. Pfefferle made it back-to-back three-baggers before coming home on Richetto’s single.

Robinson reached on a bunt single in the third, stole second and scored on Smith’s single to center.

Pfefferle walked in the fourth and Richetto singled. An errant pickoff throw sent Pfefferle home and Shelby Moore, courtesy-running for Richetto, to third. Moore was caught in a rundown on a Meador bunt. But Eboni Jordon’s fly-ball single scored Meador for an 8-0 lead.

Hendersonville put together four singles and a walk to score three times in the top of the fifth to climb to within 8-3.

But Central got two of those scores back in the bottom of the fifth with Smith doubled to center and scored on Pfefferle’s second triple, to right. Richetto’s groundout to shortstop scored Pfefferle.

Richetto pitched the full seven innings, allowing eight hits, five walks and two hit batters while striking out three.