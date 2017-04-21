Lebanon splits pair at Gibbs Tournament

Anna Bennett singled in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to put Lebanon ahead of Morristown West 5-4.
Morgan Jones’ RBI single staked Lebanon to a first-inning lead.
Morristown West scored four times in the third inning thanks to a pair of doubles.
Bennett, Brianna Nagelhout and Bailey Lasater each had multiple hits in Lebanon’s 13-hit attack. Bennett and Nagelhout had two RBI apiece.
Morristown West finished with eight hits.
Powell scored both runs in the second inning against Anna Smallwood.
Bennett banged out a pair of hits for the Lady Devils.