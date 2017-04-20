Watertown wipes out early TXR lead

The Tigerettes scored six times in the third inning.

Alie Tunks doubled and singled for Watertown while Abbey Cooper and Emma Christenson doubled. Madi Reeder and Chloe Poston each singled twice and Zoe Baskin and Hannah Eaton once apiece.

Ali Hoffman drove two runs and Gabby Burton the other in the Tuckers first inning.

Aly Dickerson and Alexis Dekker each had two hits for the Lady Hornets. Dickerson struck out seven and walked two from the circle.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to Hartsville to take on Satterfield at 5 p.m. Monday.

Watertown made the trip to Hartsville on Wednesday and came home with a 4-1 win.

Brittni Allison doubled as she, Poston and Maria Beasley each singled twice. Reeder, Cooper, Tunks, Eaton and Gracie Netherton each notched a single.

Watertown will travel to Red Boiling Springs at 5 p.m. Monday.