West struck out five.

Bayley West joined Annalise Jarnigan and Hannah Alexander with two RBI apiece. Sydney McCormick and Brice Dabbs each had two of the Lady Commanders’ 10 hits.

Friendship enjoyed five-run innings in the third and fifth frames.

Earlier in the day, Lady Commander coach Regan Ingram announced the Donelson Christian game, stopped by rain Tuesday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. next Thursday at FCS.