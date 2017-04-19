Beech doubles up Lady Wildcats

Kaylee Richetto followed Alaina Morris’ first-inning walk by blasting a 3-1 pitch over the wall for a 2-0 Lady Wildcat lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Beech got an unearned run back in the second and went up 3-2 in the third on four singles.

Central made a bid to at least tie the game in the bottom of the third. Claire Smith doubled to left field but was thrown out at the plate on Richetto’s single to left.

A triple and an error led to an insurance Lady Buccaneer run in the sixth.

Kennedy McCurry collected the win for Beech, scattering seven hits but standing seven Lady Wildcats on base.

Richetto took the loss on 11 hits as Central slipped to 16-12-1 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.