Strong pitching, hot bats lift CU to victory

The Phoenix (17-31-1) are back in action tomorrow, April 18, to take on host Freed-Hardeman for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., before rounding out their regular season on Thursday at Montreat College.

The RedHawks (14-26) got on board in the fourth inning scoring in one for a 1-0 advantage but Cumberland tied the game with an RBI single by Imani Torregano in the fifth. In the top of the seventh Dunn singled to left field driving in Taylor Woodring and Kayala Hoppenjans for the 3-1 win.

Tyra Graham went 2-for-4 and added one run and Jocelyn Hernandez added one hit and two walks. Kaitlin Kralj (5-12) picked up the victory, allowing four hits and no runs in three innings of relief. Nicole Pratt opened the game up for the squad, pitching three innings and allowing one run on four hits.

Caylee Porter and Shelbi Byler added two hits for Martin Methodist and Katlyn Andrin added one hit and one RBI. Baylee Mellott tossed five innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. Riley Fleming (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and walking three batters in two innings of work.

Tessa Tomaselli started the Phoenix off with a solo homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Back to back RBI singles by Torregano and Hernandez in the fifth put the squad ahead, 3-0.

A one-run triple by Hernandez in the sixth sparked a six-run inning as Dunn doubled down the right field line to bring across Hernandez. A grand slam for Montgomery secured the Phoenix 9-0 victory.

Tomaselli went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI and Montgomery recorded two hits, one run and four RBIs. Alexa Snyder (6-7) pitched CU to victory, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out seven in seven innings of work.

The RedHawks’ Raegan Hannah collected two hits in the nightcap and Leisha Yamauchi added one. Deanna Stevens (3-6) took the loss allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings and Sydney Watson tossed two innings in relief, allowing six runs on six hits.

In the fifth inning of the opener Cumberland’s Graham singled to center field with two outs. Graham stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, putting her in perfect scoring position. A Torregano single up the middle plated Graham to tie the game at 1-1.

Hoppenjans drew a walk to start the seventh off and Woodring reached on a fielder’s choice. A sacrifice bunt by Torregano advanced both base runners to second and third. Hernandez drew a walk to load the bases for CU and Dunn followed with a two-run single to left field to pull the squad ahead, 3-1.

Tomaselli’s solo homer to left field in the second inning put the Phoenix on the board for a 1-0 lead. In the fifth inning Woodring singled to right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch with two outs. Torregano’s infield single scored in Woodring and Torregano advanced to second on a fielding error. Hernandez followed with an RBI single to right field that brought home Torregano to pull ahead 3-0.

Graham singled up the middle in the seventh inning and Torregano grounded out to the shortstop but Graham advanced to second on the play. A triple to right center by Hernandez scored home Graham and Dunn’s RBI double to right field drove in Hernandez to take a 5-0 lead.

Miles drew a walk and Tomaselli singled to load the bases for Cumberland and Montgomery’s grand slam to left field sent the Phoenix to a 9-0 victory in the final game of the day.